ONEOK (OKE) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises '23 EPS View

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 by 4%. The bottom line also improved 13% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 92 cents.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $3,732 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,127 million by 9.6%. The top line also declined 37.8% from $5,996 million in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $971 million, up 10% year over year.



Operating income totaled $737 million, up 7% from the prior-year quarter’s $689 million.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $180 million, up 5.3% from $171 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Total natural gas processed was 2,922 Billion British thermal units per day (BBtu/d), up 16.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 2,855 BBtu/d.



The company reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 7,656 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d), up 5.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 7,257 MDth/d.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $106 million compared with $220 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $12,742 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $12,696 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2023 amounted to $1,993 million compared with $1,250 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

2023 Guidance

ONEOK increased its EPS estimation to the range of $5.32-$5.76 from the previously predicted band of $5.03-$5.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.55, a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range, $5.54 per share.



The company anticipates net income in the band of $2,390-$2,590 million compared with the previous guided range of $2,260-$2,560 million.



It expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4,575-$4,775 million compared with the former predicted band of $4,425-$4,725 million.

Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

Devon Energy DVN reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.18 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 0.8%.



Devon’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 51.4%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.8% in the last four quarters.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 8.24%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pinned at $4.37. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 14% in the last four quarters.



APA Corporation APA reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 28.8%.



APA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 1.2%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.9% in the last four quarters.





The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.