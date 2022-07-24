ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.935

ONEOK, Inc.'s (NYSE:OKE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.935 per share on 15th of August. This makes the dividend yield 6.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

ONEOK's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is set to grow by 36.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 88%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

NYSE:OKE Historic Dividend July 24th 2022

ONEOK Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.12 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.74. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that ONEOK has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for ONEOK (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

