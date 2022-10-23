ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.935

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.935 per share on the 14th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

ONEOK's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 106% of what it was earning and 94% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 29.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 89% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

ONEOK Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.12 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.74. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. ONEOK has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On ONEOK's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for ONEOK you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

