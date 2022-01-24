ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.94

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will pay a dividend of US$0.94 on the 14th of February. This means the annual payment is 6.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

ONEOK Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 109%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NYSE:OKE Historic Dividend January 24th 2022

ONEOK Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$3.74. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

ONEOK Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see ONEOK has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about ONEOK's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for ONEOK that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

