ONEOK Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $414.4 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $342.1 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $414.4 Mln. vs. $342.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.77 last year.

