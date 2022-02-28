ONEOK Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $379.4 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $308.0 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $379.4 Mln. vs. $308.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89

