ONEOK Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Income, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $391.2 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $386.2 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $391.2 Mln. vs. $386.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89

