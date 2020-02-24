ONEOK Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $320.2 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $292.9 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $320.2 Mln. vs. $292.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.70 last year.

