ONEOK Inc. Q3 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $431.8 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $392.0 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $431.8 Mln. vs. $392.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96

