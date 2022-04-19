Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $72.17, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 5.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.73 billion, up 79.5% from the year-ago period.

OKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $21.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.13% and +31.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Oneok Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Oneok Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.72, so we one might conclude that Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, OKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

