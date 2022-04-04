Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $71.17, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 4.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Oneok Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.73 billion, up 79.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $21.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.13% and +31.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher. Oneok Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.26, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, OKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

