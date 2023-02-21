Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $66.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 3.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.88%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.61 billion, up 3.46% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.54% higher. Oneok Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Oneok Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.32.

It is also worth noting that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.