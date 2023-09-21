Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $65.99, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 3.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.68% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 13.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.61 billion, down 22.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $17.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.61% and -21.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oneok Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oneok Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.66, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

