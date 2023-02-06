Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $68.20, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 2.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2023. On that day, Oneok Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.61 billion, up 3.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.95% higher within the past month. Oneok Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Oneok Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.76.

Investors should also note that OKE has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

