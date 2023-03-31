Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $63.54, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 6.21% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Oneok Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 108.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.56 billion, up 2.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $22.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.63% and -0.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.8% higher. Oneok Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.07.

Also, we should mention that OKE has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

