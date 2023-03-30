Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $62.53, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 6.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Oneok Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, up 108.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.56 billion, up 2.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $22.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.63% and -0.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.42% higher within the past month. Oneok Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oneok Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.99, so we one might conclude that Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that OKE has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

