Oneok Inc. (OKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $54.80, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 10.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.73 billion, up 48.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $24.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.75% and +50.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oneok Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oneok Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.58 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.78.

Also, we should mention that OKE has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.