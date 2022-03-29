Oneok Inc. (OKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $71.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 8.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 2.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.73 billion, up 79.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $21.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.13% and +31.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.43% higher within the past month. Oneok Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oneok Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.31, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that OKE has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

