Oneok Inc. (OKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $67.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 4.67% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Oneok Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.73 billion, up 79.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $21.73 billion, which would represent changes of +11.94% and +31.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% higher within the past month. Oneok Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oneok Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.93, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

