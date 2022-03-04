Oneok Inc. (OKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $68.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 9.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.73 billion, up 79.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $21.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.34% and +31.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.2% higher within the past month. Oneok Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.75, so we one might conclude that Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, OKE's PEG ratio is currently 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Gas Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

