Oneok Inc. (OKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $63.26, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 0.69% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.49 billion, up 152.49% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% lower within the past month. Oneok Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.17.

Also, we should mention that OKE has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Gas Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

