ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.935 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.09, the dividend yield is 12.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OKE was $29.09, representing a -62.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.48 and a 139.23% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

OKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports OKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.33%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OKE as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EINC with an decrease of -23.82% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of OKE at 7.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.