Dividends
OKE

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.935 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.09, the dividend yield is 12.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OKE was $29.09, representing a -62.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.48 and a 139.23% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

OKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports OKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.33%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OKE as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)
  • VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
  • First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EINC with an decrease of -23.82% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of OKE at 7.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKE

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular