ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.935 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that OKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.21, the dividend yield is 5.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OKE was $65.21, representing a -2.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.78 and a 143.68% increase over the 52 week low of $26.76.

OKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). OKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports OKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 132.48%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oke Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OKE as a top-10 holding:

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund ETF (UMI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MLPX with an increase of 4.25% over the last 100 days. USAI has the highest percent weighting of OKE at 7.79%.

