ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.935 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OKE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OKE was $40.55, representing a -48.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.48 and a 233.47% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

OKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). OKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports OKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.74%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OKE as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEY with an increase of 17.07% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of OKE at 7.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.