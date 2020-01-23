ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Dividends
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.935 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.19% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OKE was $75.6, representing a -2.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.26 and a 23.35% increase over the 52 week low of $61.29.

OKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). OKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports OKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.31%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OKE as a top-10 holding:

  • Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)
  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
  • Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GHII with an increase of 14.32% over the last 100 days. TPYP has the highest percent weighting of OKE at 7.01%.

