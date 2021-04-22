ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.935 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.16, the dividend yield is 7.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OKE was $52.16, representing a -1.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.77 and a 124.05% increase over the 52 week low of $23.28.

OKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports OKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 127.23%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OKE as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 23.36% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of OKE at 7.38%.

