Oneok Inc. (OKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $55, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 8.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 16.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 22.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.09 billion, up 79.61% from the prior-year quarter.

OKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.82% and +44.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oneok Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oneok Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.

Meanwhile, OKE's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

