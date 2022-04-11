Oneok Inc. (OKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $70.26, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 3.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.73 billion, up 79.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $21.73 billion, which would represent changes of +13.13% and +31.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher. Oneok Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Oneok Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.33.

It is also worth noting that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

