Oneok Inc. (OKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $69.84, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 3.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Oneok Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.73 billion, up 79.5% from the year-ago period.

OKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $21.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.13% and +31.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% higher. Oneok Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Oneok Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.28, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

