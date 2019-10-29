ONEOK Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $309.2 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $313.9 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $309.2 Mln. vs. $313.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74

