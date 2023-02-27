ONEOK Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $484.65 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $379.10 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $5.03 billion from $5.42 billion last year.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $484.65 Mln. vs. $379.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q4): $5.03 Bln vs. $5.42 Bln last year.

