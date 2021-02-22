ONEOK Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $308.0 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $320.3 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $308.0 Mln. vs. $320.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73

