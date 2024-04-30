ONEOK Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.64 billion, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $2.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.64 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $2.34 last year.

