ONEOK Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $688 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $485 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $5.24 billion from $5.03 billion last year.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $688 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $5.24 Bln vs. $5.03 Bln last year.

