ONEOK Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $923 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $688 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $923 Mln. vs. $688 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.18 last year.

