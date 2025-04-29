ONEOK Inc. Q1 Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $636 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $636 Mln. vs. $639 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $1.09 last year.

