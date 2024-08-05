ONEOK Inc. Profit Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $780 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.1% to $4.89 billion from $3.73 billion last year.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

