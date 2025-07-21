Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $80.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.51% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 1.13% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oneok Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.38, marking a 3.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.17 billion, reflecting a 46.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $30.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.74% and +40.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.33% higher. Oneok Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Oneok Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.36.

One should further note that OKE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.