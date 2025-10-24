Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $68.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.15%.

The natural gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.01% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Oneok Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.88%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.42 billion, indicating a 87.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.41 per share and a revenue of $35.86 billion, representing changes of +4.64% and +65.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. Right now, Oneok Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Oneok Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.78, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that OKE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

