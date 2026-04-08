Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $86.77, marking a -4.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 7.03% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.33% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of Oneok Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.26, signifying a 21.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.16 billion, indicating a 13.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.51 per share and a revenue of $38.15 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.66% and +13.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. As of now, Oneok Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.48 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that OKE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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