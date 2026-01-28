Oneok Inc. (OKE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $79.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 5.31% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.39% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oneok Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.73%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.36 billion, indicating a 47.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $34.92 billion, which would represent changes of +2.71% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.46% decrease. Oneok Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Oneok Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.57, so one might conclude that Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that OKE has a PEG ratio of 4.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.63.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.