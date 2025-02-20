Oneok Inc. (OKE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the latest trading day at $98.63, indicating a -0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Shares of the natural gas company have depreciated by 6.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oneok Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.56 billion, up 25.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1% downward. Currently, Oneok Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oneok Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.8, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.