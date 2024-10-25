Oneok Inc. (OKE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Oneok Inc. (OKE) standing at $96.66, reflecting a -0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

The the stock of natural gas company has risen by 9.28% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oneok Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.23, marking a 24.24% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.81 billion, indicating a 38.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Right now, Oneok Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Oneok Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.18, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that OKE has a PEG ratio of 4.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.