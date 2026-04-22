Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $86.06, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 6.87% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oneok Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.3, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.52 billion, up 18.33% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.64 per share and a revenue of $39.8 billion, indicating changes of +4.06% and +18.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.54% upward. Oneok Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oneok Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.62.

One should further note that OKE currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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