Oneok Inc. (OKE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $81.55, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 1.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oneok Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Oneok Inc. to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.55 billion, up 48.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.94 per share and a revenue of $22.31 billion, representing changes of -9.85% and +26.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oneok Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.32% increase. Currently, Oneok Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Oneok Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.