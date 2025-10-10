Oneok Inc. (OKE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Oneok Inc. (OKE) ended the recent trading session at $69.09, demonstrating a -3.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

The natural gas company's stock has dropped by 2.8% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oneok Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 28, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 24.58% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.31 billion, indicating a 85.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.44 per share and revenue of $35.71 billion, indicating changes of +5.22% and +64.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower within the past month. Right now, Oneok Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Oneok Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.6, so one might conclude that Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

