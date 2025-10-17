Oneok Inc. (OKE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed at $68.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

The stock of natural gas company has fallen by 8.64% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oneok Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 28, 2025. On that day, Oneok Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.42%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.42 billion, indicating a 87.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

OKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $35.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.61% and +65.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% downward. Oneok Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Oneok Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.22, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, OKE's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry stood at 1.31 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

