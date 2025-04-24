Oneok Inc. (OKE) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Oneok Inc. (OKE) ended the recent trading session at $86.28, demonstrating a +1.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 16.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Oneok Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying a 12.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.53 billion, reflecting a 57.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $30.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.48% and +39.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower. Oneok Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oneok Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.

Also, we should mention that OKE has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.