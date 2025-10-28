ONEOK Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $939 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 71.9% to $8.634 billion from $5.023 billion last year.

ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $939 Mln. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $8.634 Bln vs. $5.023 Bln last year.

