ONEOK Enhances NGL Capacity with New Fractionator

Oneok ( (OKE) ) has issued an update.
ONEOK, Inc. has completed its new MB-6 natural gas liquids fractionator in Texas and expanded the West Texas NGL Pipeline system, boosting its fractionation capacity to over 1 million barrels per day. This strategic development enhances ONEOK’s ability to meet rising NGL market demand and supports future growth with additional pipeline capacity expansions planned. These efforts underscore ONEOK’s commitment to providing reliable energy solutions across its operations.
