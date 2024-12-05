News & Insights

Stocks

ONEOK Enhances NGL Capacity with New Fractionator

December 05, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oneok ( (OKE) ) has issued an update.

ONEOK, Inc. has completed its new MB-6 natural gas liquids fractionator in Texas and expanded the West Texas NGL Pipeline system, boosting its fractionation capacity to over 1 million barrels per day. This strategic development enhances ONEOK’s ability to meet rising NGL market demand and supports future growth with additional pipeline capacity expansions planned. These efforts underscore ONEOK’s commitment to providing reliable energy solutions across its operations.

For a thorough assessment of OKE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.